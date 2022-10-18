Indiana men’s, women’s basketball debut in preseason AP top-25

This is Indiana, yeah we do it big.

Both Indiana men’s and women’s basketball made their AP poll top-25 debuts this week, with Mike Woodson’s team at No. 13 and Teri Moren’s at No. 11.

It’s the first time that both programs have been ranked since January 2019. Both were ranked in the 2016-17 season’s preseason poll.

Woodson and Moren shared the spotlight at Hoosier Hysteria earlier this month, with both rolling up to the stage in convertibles. With both coaches being from the state of Indiana, they shared their Hoosier pride and what basketball means in the state.

Both also face a rough schedule, with multiple of the Hoosiers’ opponents being ranked alongside them in the preseason. Woodson will have his hands full with No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Kansas and No. 17 Arizona while Moren will have to gameplan for No. 4 Iowa, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 14 Ohio State, among others.