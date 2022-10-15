Indiana football vs. Maryland: Time, TV/streaming, odds

Following a home loss to the Michigan Wolverines last Saturday, Indiana football is set to face off with Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Bloomington.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Background

Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) is coming off of a 31-29 loss to Purdue in College Park. The Terrapins boast a high-flying offense under head coach Mike Locksley led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Maryland narrowly defeated Indiana at home last season and fell to the Hoosiers during the Terrapins’ last trip to Bloomington in 2020. Coming off of a bowl win, the first of Locksley’s tenure, Maryland will look to come one step closer to bowl eligibility with a win over Indiana.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: fuboTV

Radio: IU Radio Network/WIUX (or 99.1 FM)



DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -11.5 | o/u: 62.5

