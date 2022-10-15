 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana football vs. Maryland: Time, TV/streaming, odds

Here’s how to watch the Indiana Hoosiers vs. The Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

By Luke.Norton
Following a home loss to the Michigan Wolverines last Saturday, Indiana football is set to face off with Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Bloomington.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Background

Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) is coming off of a 31-29 loss to Purdue in College Park. The Terrapins boast a high-flying offense under head coach Mike Locksley led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Maryland narrowly defeated Indiana at home last season and fell to the Hoosiers during the Terrapins’ last trip to Bloomington in 2020. Coming off of a bowl win, the first of Locksley’s tenure, Maryland will look to come one step closer to bowl eligibility with a win over Indiana.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: fuboTV

Radio: IU Radio Network/WIUX (or 99.1 FM)


DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -11.5 | o/u: 62.5

Game Thread

Share your thoughts before, after and during Indiana’s game against Maryland in the comments below, our Indiana football game thread.

