Indiana at Nebraska: Game time, TV schedule, more

The year is 2019.

Indiana football is rolling, entering Memorial Stadium (the Nebraska one) in Lincoln with five wins in hand before November.

The Hoosiers have momentum at their back, the Huskers have history. Nebraska even broke out their black alternate uniforms for the game.

So, of course, Nebraska elected to give Indiana even more juice heading into the matchup. Scott Frost allegedly complained about the Huskers’ schedule, saying he wanted to play teams like Indiana more.

The result? Nebraska getting pantsed by Indiana on the Big Ten Network 38-31.

Now, the year is 2022.

Frost is gone, having been fired after again being pantsed at home, this time by Georgia Southern. He who’d previously giftwrapped bulletin board material to Tom Allen and got the Hoosiers bowl eligible never took the Huskers to a bowl game himself.

Now Mickey Joseph is in the big chair for Nebraska, making moves such as replacing his defensive coordinator and trying to right the ship as Huskers AD Trev Alberts actively searches for a full-time head coach.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: IU Radio Network/WIUX (or 99.1 FM)

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Nebraska -4.5 | o/u: 60

