Indiana vs. Minnesota: Men’s basketball tipoff time, TV channel

Indiana (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) will conclude a two-game homestand on Sunday, when it hosts Minnesota (10-2, 1-2 Big Ten). Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana vs. Minnesota: Date, time, TV channel

Tipoff is scheduled for Noon E.T. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The game will air on BTN.

Click or tap here to listen to the radio broadcast of the game.

Indiana vs. Minnesota: Series history

Indiana leads the all-time series over Minnesota, 104-69. The Hoosiers have won the last three meetings and eight of the last 10. The two schools met once last season and Indiana won 82-72 in Bloomington.

Game predictions

According to VegasInsider.com, Indiana opened as an 11.5-point favorite over Minnesota and the spread has moved to 12 points at many sportsbooks. Indiana is projected to win by nine points, 71-62, according to kenpom.com, which gives the Hoosiers an 80-percent chance of victory.

ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana an 82.2-percent chance of winning.