Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 17 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 17. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

Spriggs didn’t play any snaps on offense in Week 17.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

One week after Thomas played a season-low 24 snaps on offense, he played 54 offensive snaps in Week 17, his second-most this season, and he led the team with 33 receiving yards on three receptions in an 18-10 loss.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive again in Week 17. He has yet to play this season.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Coleman was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and he didn’t play in Week 17.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

For the second week in a row, Feeney played 100 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps, this time in a 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Howard managed just 26 rushing yards on 11 attempts in the Eagles’ 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine played a position-group-high 44 offensive snaps but he failed to record a catch on two targets in Tennessee’s 34-3 win over Miami.

OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

After not playing in Week 16, Saffold played 54 offensive snaps, or 86 percent, in the Titans’ win.