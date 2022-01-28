Indiana’s Rob Phinisee “could be day-to-day” with plantar fasciitis

Indiana men’s basketball’s Rob Phinisee will be unavailable against Maryland and could be day-to-day with plantar fasciitis, head coach Mike Woodson said in a press conference Friday.

Plantar fasciitis involves inflammation of the plantar fascia, a band of tissue that runs across the bottom of one’s foot and serves as a connection between the heel bone and the toes, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Phinisee has provided minutes off the bench in relief of starter Xavier Johnson and was instrumental in Indiana’s win over Purdue on Jan. 20. Phinisee’s injury could mean more minutes for Johnson, Woodson said.

“I coach based on how guys are playing,” Woodson said. “It’s a feel. If he’s got to go forty minutes, we’ll play him forty minutes.”

Indiana’s depth beyond Johnson includes Khristian Lander, Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates and Anthony Leal. Lander has also been dealing with injury, Woodson said following the team’s win over Penn State. He could be available against Maryland, albeit with limited minutes.

“Rob was playing anywhere from eighteen to twenty minutes, so Scoop and Gallo and Anthony might even get thrown in there,” Woodson said. “When your name is called, you’ve got to be ready to play. It’s just that simple.”