Indiana baseball’s Scott Rolen fourth on Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen, Indiana baseball’s Director of Player Development, was fourth among vote-getters in the final results of the 2022 Hall of Fame vote released Tuesday.

Rolen is an Indiana native who attended Jasper High School in Jasper, Indiana, and was named the state’s Mr. Baseball in 1993. He was drafted out of high school by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993 and played for the Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds during his playing career from 1996-2012. He won eight Gold Gloves and was a seven-time National League All-Star during his MLB career.

Indiana baseball head coach Jeff Mercer hired Rolen as Director of Player Development in July 2018. He assists with on-campus recruiting, practice preparations and provides advice to members of the team, according to Indiana’s website.

With 249 votes, good for 63.2%, Rolen was the top vote-getter among candidates who remain eligible for the Hall of Fame.