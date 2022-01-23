Indiana vs. Penn State: Men’s basketball date, tip time, TV channel

Three days after an upset of No. 4 Purdue, Indiana (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) came back down to Earth with an 18-point home loss to Michigan, which has now defeated the Hoosiers nine games in a row. Next up for Indiana is Penn State, which travels to Bloomington for a game on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 61-58 in State College when Big Ten play resumed in early January. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Indiana vs. Penn State: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana will host Penn State on Wednesday, Jan. 26, with the tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on BTN.

Click or tap here to listen to the radio broadcast for the game.

Series history

Indiana holds an all-time lead in the series of 41-13. Penn State won the schools’ last meeting, but prior to Jan. 2, Indiana had won six of the last seven and 14 of the last 17.

Game predictions

Indiana is projected to beat Penn State 66-59, according to kenpom.com, which gives the Hoosiers a 74-percent chance of victory. ESPN’s BPI gives the Hoosiers an 86.1-percent chance of winning.