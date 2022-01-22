Indiana vs. Michigan: Men’s basketball date, tip time, TV channel

On Sunday, Indiana (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will follow up the biggest win so far in coach Mike Woodson’s tenure with a home game against another Big Ten program coached by one of its famous alums: Michigan (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Indiana vs. Michigan: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana will host Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 23, with the tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on CBS.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast.

Series history

Indiana owns an all-time lead in the series, 107-64. However, the Wolverines have dominated the Hoosiers recently. Michigan has won the last eight meetings against Indiana, a run dating back to March 2016.

In the Wolverines’ last three trips to Bloomington, they’ve won by an average of 17 points.

Indiana’s last win over Michigan came in February 2016, when the Hoosiers won 80-67 in Ann Arbor.

Like Purdue, prior to last week’s upset win by Indiana, Michigan has been a Big Ten foe that has given Indiana fits for the last five or six seasons, and an opponent that the Hoosiers never beat during Archie Miller’s tenure.

Game predictions

Indiana is projected to win by four points, 69-65, according to kenpom.com, which gives the Hoosiers a 64-percent chance of victory.

ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana a 68.4-percent chance of winning.