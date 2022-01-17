Indiana vs. Purdue: Men’s basketball date, tip time, TV channel

Coming off of its first road win of the season on Monday night, Indiana (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) will next host rival Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten), ranked No. 4 in the latest AP poll, as the Hoosiers try to end another type of losing streak – a years-long one against their in-state rival.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Indiana vs. Purdue: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana will host Purdue on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on FS1.

Click or tap here to listen to the radio broadcast of the game.

Series history

It’s no secret that Purdue has dominated this series recently, winning the last nine meetings dating back to the start of the 2016-17 season. Tom Crean lost to Purdue twice in his final season at Indiana and Archie Miller went 0-7 against Purdue. The Boilermakers have won those nine games by an average of 8.4 points and their last two trips to Bloomington resulted in 12-point wins.

The Boilermakers also hold the all-time series lead, 124-89.

Indiana vs. Purdue: Game predictions

Purdue will be favored to extend its winning streak over Indiana to 10 games. The Boilermakers are projected to win 75-72, according to kenpom.com, which gives Indiana a 39-percent chance of victory.

ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana a 35.3-percent chance of winning.