Indiana at Nebraska: Men’s basketball game thread

On Monday night, Indiana (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) might have its best opportunity of the season to pick up its elusive first road win of the season, when it visits Nebraska (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten).

The Huskers are winless in conference play and the Hoosiers are winless on the road. Something will have to give.

Click or tap here to read everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to the game.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on the matchup in our men’s basketball game thread.