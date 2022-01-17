 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Indiana at Nebraska: Men’s basketball game thread

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on Monday night’s matchup.

By wittry
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night, Indiana (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) might have its best opportunity of the season to pick up its elusive first road win of the season, when it visits Nebraska (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten).

The Huskers are winless in conference play and the Hoosiers are winless on the road. Something will have to give.

Click or tap here to read everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to the game.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on the matchup in our men’s basketball game thread.

More From The Crimson Quarry

Loading comments...