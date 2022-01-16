Indiana at Nebraska: Men’s basketball date, tip-off time, TV channel

Indiana (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) will try to win its first road game of the season on Monday, when it visits Nebraska (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten), which is still searching for its first conference win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Indiana at Nebraska: Date, time, TV channel

Indiana will visit Nebraska for a game on Monday, Jan. 17, with the tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on BTN.

You can listen to the radio broadcast here.

Series history

Indiana leads the all-time series against Nebraska, 17-7. The Hoosiers defeated the Huskers in their Big Ten opener, 68-55, on Dec. 4, 2021. They’ve won five in a row, with the Huskers’ last win over the Hoosiers coming on Jan. 14, 2019 in Bloomington.

When Indiana won in December, the Hoosiers held the Huskers to 0.76 points per possession, per kenpom.com, as Nebraska shot just 22 percent from three and only attempted five free throws. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a team-high 14 points with seven rebounds in the win, while Race Thompson posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Game predictions

Indiana is projected to beat Nebraska 77-67, according to kenpom.com, which gives the Hoosiers an 81-percent chance of victory.

ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana a 77.9-percent chance of winning.