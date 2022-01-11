Indiana at Iowa: Men’s basketball tipoff time, TV channel, predictions

Riding a two-game winning streak in the Big Ten, Indiana (12-3, 3-2 Big Ten) will travel to Iowa City to face Iowa (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten) on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Indiana at Iowa: Date, time, TV channel

Iowa will host Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click or tap here to listen to the radio broadcast of the game.

Series history

Indiana holds an all-time series advantage over Iowa, 106-78. The Hoosiers have won their last three meetings with the Hawkeyes, including a sweep of them last season, when Iowa was ranked No. 4 and No. 8 in the AP poll, respectively.

The Hoosiers won by 12 points in Iowa City last January.

Game predictions

Iowa is projected to win 79-76, according to kenpom.com, which gives Indiana a 39-percent chance of victory. The Hoosiers have a 26.6-percent chance of winning, per ESPN’s BPI.