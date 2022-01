Indiana (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will try to improve its conference record to above .500 on Sunday, when the Hoosiers visit the Penn State Nittany Lions in Indiana’s first Big Ten game since a 64-59 road loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 8.

Click or tap here to read everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to the game.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on Indiana’s matchup on Sunday.