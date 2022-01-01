Indiana at Penn State: Men’s basketball tipoff time, TV channel, predictions

After having its final non-conference game canceled, Indiana (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will return to the hardwood on Sunday, Jan. 2 for the resumption of Big Ten play with a road trip to State College, Penn., against Penn State (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten).

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Indiana at Penn State: Date, time, TV channel

Tipoff between Indiana and Penn State is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 2. The broadcast will air on BTN.

You can listen to the radio broadcast here.

Indiana vs. Penn State: Series history

Indiana has an all-time 41-12 advantage of Penn State in men’s basketball. The Hoosiers won the schools’ only meeting last season, 87-85 in Bloomington last December, and they won two of the three games the two schools played during the 2020 calendar year.

Indiana at Penn State: Game predictions

According to kenpom.com, Indiana has a 59-percent chance of victory, with a projected final score of 65-53. Indiana has a 67.6-percent chance of victory, per ESPN’s BPI.