Indiana men’s basketball at Wisconsin: Tipoff time, TV channel, gambling info

The Indiana men’s basketball team (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) continues Big Ten play on Wednesday night with a road game against No. 23 Wisconsin (7-1), against an opponent and in a venue in which the Hoosiers have struggled mightily in the last two decades.

The Hoosiers won their Big Ten opener at home against Nebraska, 68-55, and now they face their second road test of the season, after falling at Syracuse 112-110 in double overtime in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Date, time, TV channel

Wisconsin will host Indiana on Wednesday, Dec. 8 for a game scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on BTN.

Gambling information

Wisconsin opened as a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the VegasInsider Consensus, with a total of 132.5. Since then, the line has moved to Wisconsin -4.5 or -5, depending on the book, with a total ranging from 129.5 to 131.

Wisconsin has a 63-percent chance of victory, per kenpom.com, and a 69.7-percent chance of victory, per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Series history

Indiana owns the all-time advantage in the series, 96-77, but the Hoosiers have lost 18 consecutive games in Madison, dating back to March 2000. Indiana has never won at Wisconsin this century, with its last road with over the Badgers coming on Jan. 25, 1998.

Wisconsin enters Wednesday’s game on a three-game winning streak and having won eight of the last nine and 22 of the last 25 meetings.