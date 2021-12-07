Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 13 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 13. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

Spriggs played one offensive snap in the Falcons’ 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers had a bye week in Week 13.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive again in Week 13. He has yet to play this season.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Coleman led the Jets in carries (11) and rushing yards (58), while catching three of the four balls thrown his way for 18 yards. He played 23 offensive snaps in the Jets’ 33-18 loss to the Eagles.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

Feeney played a season-high five offensive snaps on Sunday.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Howard was out for the second week in a row with a knee injury.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

The Titans were on bye in Week 13.