Indiana’s Game with UNC Asheville Canceled for COVID-19 Concerns

Oh well

By colin.lavery
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Crossroads Classic-Indiana at Notre Dame Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the UNC Asheville program, tonight’s Indiana men’s basketball game has been canceled. The game would have been the last non-conference game for the Hoosiers of the season. Sunday’s matchup with Penn State is still on as scheduled, at time of writing.

All things considered, Indiana basketball is pretty lucky that this is the first time they’ve had a game canceled due to COVID-19. Many places across the country are reaching their highest numbers of COVID cases since the pandemic began, so this may not be the last cancelation as the NBA, NFL, and NHL are all dealing with huge outbreaks across their leagues.

Fingers crossed that this is the last such cancelation.

