Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 16 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 16. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

Spriggs didn’t play any snaps on offense in Week 16.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Thomas played a season-low 24 snaps on offense, or just 34 percent, and he caught his only target for four yards.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive again in Week 16. He has yet to play this season.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Coleman played 19 offensive snaps in Week 16 in the Jets’ 26-21 win over the Jaguars. Coleman had 14 carries for 57 yards in a game in which New York rushed for 273 yards and he also added one catch for four yards.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

After playing 19 total snaps on offense and not playing at all on offense in eight games this season, Feeney played all 58 of the Jets’ offensive snaps during their Week 16 win.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Howard played a position-group-high 22 offensive snaps in Week 16 and he had nine carries for 37 yards, while catching two passes for 19 yards.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine played 39 offensive snaps, or 63 percent, in the Titans’ 20-17 win over the 49ers. He caught two passes for 38 yards.

OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Saffold didn’t play in Week 16.