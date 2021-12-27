Indiana vs. UNC Asheville: Men’s basketball tipoff time, date, TV channel

Indiana (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will end a six-day layoff when it hosts UNC Asheville (8-5) on Wednesday, Dec. 29. It’ll be Indiana’s final non-conference game of the regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana vs. UNC Asheville: Date, time, TV channel

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The game will air on BTN.

You can also listen to the radio broadcast by clicking or tapping here.

Series history

This will be the first-ever meeting between Indiana and UNC Asheville.

As of Monday, UNC Asheville is ranked No. 213 in the NET rankings and No. 258 on kenpom.com.

Game predictions

Indiana has a 97-percent chance of victory, per kenpom.com, which projects the Hoosiers to win 79-58. ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana an 89.1-percent chance of winning.