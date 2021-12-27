Bracketology Survey: Where Indiana stands

We’re in the last slow week of the college basketball season as we gear up for Big Ten play later this week and the Hoosiers are off to a good start. Indiana currently sits at 10-2 with some decent neutral court wins over St. Johns and Notre Dame, but lacks anything resembling a statement win under Mike Woodson. Still, some experts like what they see and have Indiana safely penciled into their projected March Madness brackets already. Here’s a look at the national experts’ projected brackets so far this season:

Joe Lunardi- ESPN

Lunardi has the Hoosiers as a nine seed matching up with the eight seed North Carolina Tarheels in his latest iteration, released December 24.

Andy Katz - NCAA

Katz has Indiana as a 10 seed here and the 37th best team in the bracket overall in his latest bracket, which came out December 21.

Jerry Palm - CBS

Palm does not currently have Indiana in his field of 68, which was last updated December 10.

Kerry Miller - Bleacher Report

Miller has the Hoosiers as a seven seed opening the tournament with Creighton in the East Region, according the the November 22 bracket.

Overall

Outside of Jerry Palm, most experts seem to think Indiana will once again be a tournament team, ending the drought that dates back to the Crean years. The conference will be tough though, as all of these projections had at least eight tournament teams coming from the Big Ten this season. Kenpom currently has Indiana going 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten this year, which should be enough to get in, but doesn’t give them a ton of room for error.