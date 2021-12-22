Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 15 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 15. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

Spriggs played just one offensive snap in Atlanta’s 31-13 loss to San Francisco.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Thomas played 42 offensive snaps, or 55 percent, in Carolina’s 31-14 loss to Buffalo. He caught his lone target for five yards.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive again in Week 15. He has yet to play this season.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Coleman played 21 offensive snaps in Week 15, in the Jets’ 31-24 loss to the Dolphins. His eight carries were tied for the most on the team, which he turned into a team-high 50 yards.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

Feeney played just two offensive snaps in Week 15.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

In his return after an injury, Howard had 15 carries for 69 yards on Tuesday night as the Eagles rushed for 238 yards in a 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine played a position group-high 71 offensive snaps, or 89 percent, in the Titans’ 19-13 loss to the Steelers. He caught four passes for a team-high 32 yards.

OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Saffold didn’t play in Week 15 after being ruled out with an injury.