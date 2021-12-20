Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky: Men’s basketball preview, game time, TV channel

After defeating Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic, the Indiana men’s basketball team (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) returns to Assembly Hall for its final two non-conference games, starting with a home date with Northern Kentucky (4-6, 0-2 Horizon League) on Wednesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, time, TV channel

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The game will air on BTN.

Series history

Indiana and Northern Kentucky have never played in men’s basketball, so Wednesday’s game will be their first-ever meeting. Northern Kentucky began its transition to the DI ranks in the 2012-13 season and this is the Norse’s 10th season competing at the highest level of the sport.

Northern Kentucky has made two of the last four NCAA tournaments. As of Dec. 20, Northern Kentucky is ranked No. 270 in the NET rankings.

Game projections

Indiana has a 94-percent chance of victory, per kenpom.com, which projects a 75-58 victory for the Hoosiers. ESPN’s BPI similarly gives Indiana a 94.3-percent chance of victory.