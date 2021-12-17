Indiana men’s basketball vs. Notre Dame: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch

Saturday marks the end of the 11-year Crossroads Classic and Indiana (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will face Notre Dame (4-4, 0-1 ACC) in the event’s finale. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Date, tipoff time, TV channel

Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18. The game will air on FOX.

You can listen to the game here.

Series history

Indiana holds a 51-22 all-time advantage against Notre Dame. The Hoosiers have won three games in a row against the Fighting Irish – all of which coming in the Crossroads Classic – and they have won 12 of the last 15.

Indiana’s last two wins over Notre Dame have come by one possession.

The Hoosiers won 62-60 in 2019 and 80-77 in 2017. Armaan Franklin’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the two teams’ 2019 meeting put Indiana ahead for good, while in 2017, Notre Dame led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Juwan Morgan forced overtime with a layup with seconds left. Morgan had what proved to be the game-winning dunk in OT and he finished with 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting.

Crossroads Classic history

In the first 10 years of the Crossroads Classic, Indiana has the best record of the four teams in the event with a 7-3 record, following by Butler (6-4), Notre Dame (4-6) and Purdue (3-7).

The Hoosiers are 4-1 against the Fighting Irish in the Crossroads Classic.

Game projections

Per kenpom.com, Indiana has a 62-percent chance of winning, with a projected score of 71-68.

ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana a 65.8-percent chance of victory.