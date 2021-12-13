Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 14 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 14. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

Spriggs didn’t record any offensive snaps in the Falcons’ 29-21 win over the Panthers.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Thomas played his lowest percentage of offensive snaps since Week 6. He logged 35 snaps, or 55 percent, and while he was targeted twice, he didn’t record a catch.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive again in Week 14. He has yet to play this season.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Coleman was ruled out for Week 14 with a concussion.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

Feeney played a season-high six offensive snaps on Sunday in the Jets’ 30-9 loss to the Saints.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had a bye in Week 14. Howard missed the team’s previous two games with an injury.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine played a position group-high 52 offensive snaps in the Titans’ 20-0 win over the Jaguars. He caught all three passes thrown his way for 31 yards.

OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Saffold played just 40 offensive snaps, or 56 percent, in Tennessee’s win.