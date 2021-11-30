Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 12 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 12. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

Spriggs didn’t log any offensive snaps for the second week in a row.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Thomas played a 40 offensive snaps (73 percent) in the Panthers’ 33-10 loss to the Dolphins. He was targeted three times but didn’t record a catch.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive for the 12th week in a row.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Coleman played a season-high 30 offensive snaps in the Jets’ 21-14 win over the Texans. He had 16 carries for 67 yards and two catches for three yards.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

Feeney didn’t play any snaps on offense in Week 12.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Howard was ruled out for Week 12 with an injury.

OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Roger Saffold played 56 snaps on offense in the Titans’ 36-13 loss to the Patriots.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine played a position group-high 52 offensive snaps and he was targeted a team-high five times. He had two catches for 25 yards, including a touchdown. He now has three receiving touchdowns on the season.