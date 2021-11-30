Indiana at Syracuse: Men’s basketball tip-off time, TV channel, how to watch

Indiana (6-0) plays its first road game of the season on Tuesday night, when it travels to Syracuse (3-3) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Tip-off time, TV channel, how to watch

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 30 on ESPN.

Series history

These two schools never played before in men’s basketball, as far as I can remember.

Just kidding, they have played one (1) time, in the 1987 national championship game, when the Hoosiers beat the Orange 74-73 on Keith Smart’s game-winner for Indiana’s fifth national title.

Syracuse leads the all-time series 5-1, with the schools playing twice during the 2013 calendar year.

Gambling spread

Syracuse opened as a one-point favorite, according to the VegasInsider consensus, but Indiana is now a 2.5 or 3-point favorite at most books. The game total is 146.5 points at most books.

Kenpom.com projects Indiana to win 74-73 (a good omen??? see above!), while giving the Hoosiers a 54-percent chance of victory.

Rankings

Neither team was ranked in the latest AP poll that was released on Monday. Indiana was fifth among the “others receiving votes” category, while Syracuse didn’t receive any votes.