Indiana at Purdue: Football kickoff time, TV channel, how to watch

Indiana (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) will play its final football game of the 2021 season on Saturday, Nov. 27 at rival Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) in the Old Oaken Bucket Game. The Hoosiers are the only team in the conference without a win in Big Ten play this season and they’ll enter Saturday on a seven-game losing streak, while the Boilermakers sit one game out of first place in the Big Ten West, where Wisconsin and Iowa currently share the division lead, each with a 6-2 record in the conference.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup.

Kickoff time, TV channel, how to watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will air on FS1.

You can listen to the radio broadcast via the IU Radio Network, XM 382 or SiriusXM App 972.

The spread, game total

Purdue opened as a 15-point favorite over Indiana. The game total opened at 52.5 points.

The line has since moved in the Boilermakers’ favor, at some books, to 15.5 or 16 points.

Series history

Purdue owns an all-time advantage of 74-42-6 in the Old Oaken Bucket Game.

The two schools didn’t play last season as the game was canceled due to COVID-19, but Indiana won in West Lafayette in 2019, 44-41. Purdue won in 2017 and 2018, while Indiana won four meetings in a row from 2013 to 2016.

Each of the last four matchups have been decided by one possession.