Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 11 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 11. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

After playing in consecutive weeks on offense (Weeks 9 and 10) for the first time this season, Spriggs didn’t log any offensive snaps in Week 11.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Thomas played a season-low 32 offensive snaps in the Panthers’ 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team, although that still represented 63 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He was targeted once and hauled in a seven-yard catch.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive for the 11th week in a row.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Coleman played a season-high 20 offensive snaps in the Jets’ 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. He had five carries for 16 yards, plus a two-yard catch.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

Feeney played two offensive snaps, marking the fourth week in a row that he’s played at least one snap on offense.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

With the return of Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders from IR, Howard played just 13 offensive snaps on Sunday, his lowest total since being activated from the team’s practice squad in Week 8. He had 10 carries for 63 yards.

QB Nate Sudfeld, San Francisco 49ers

Sudfeld didn’t see any action in Week 11.

OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Roger Saffold played all 81 of the Titans’ offensive snaps – a season-high – in their 22-13 loss to the Texans.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine played 54 offensive snaps, his second-most of the season, on Sunday and he led the team in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (107) in a losing effort.