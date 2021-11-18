Weekly News Roundup 11/18

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have racked up another win each since we’ve last checked in and will have more chances to improve their resumes before the week is over. Meanwhile, men’s soccer prepares for the postseason tournament while the #6 men’s swimming and diving program hits the road for an invitational. Also included is a recap of the shirtless fan section in Memorial Stadium last week and a couple of articles about the football game that allegedly took place there too.
Basketball
Indiana men’s basketball wins important early season matchup
IDS: Why you should get behind the women’s basketball team
Recapping the men’s team victory over Northern Illinois
Recapping the women’s victory over Norfolk State
Mike Woodson gains a commitment from Gabe Cupps
Daily Mail on the chants in Assembly Hall last night
Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week
Football
IDS: How to talk to your family about Indiana Football
Recapping Indiana’s disastrous loss to Rutgers
Tom Allen’s goals remain the same
A family’s love for Indiana football
Greg Doyel on Indiana’s Loss to Rutgers
AP News primer for Minnesota game
Everything Else
Men’s soccer loses to Penn State in Big Ten Tournament
Indiana volleyball drops two games to ranked opponents
Cross Country season ends after failing to qualify for NCAA Tournament
Junior cross country runner racking up accolades
Eight wrestlers place in top 5 of Mountaineer Invite
Men’s swimming and diving head to Ohio State invitational
Previewing men’s soccer potential matchups in NCAA Tournament
Loading comments...