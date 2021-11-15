Indiana vs. Minnesota: Football kickoff date, time, TV channel

Indiana (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) will host its final home game of the 2021 season in Week 12, when Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) comes to town and as the Hoosiers are still searching for their first Big Ten win of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Kickoff time, TV channel

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET – seemingly a relative rarity for the Indiana football program – on Saturday, Nov. 20. The game will air on BTN.

You can listen to the radio broadcast via the IU Radio Network, Sirius 78, XM 175 or SiriusXM App 983.

Spread, game total

Minnesota opened as a five-point favorite over Indiana, according to VegasInsider.com. The game total opened at 42.5 points. The line has since moved in the Gophers’ favor to seven points, with the total climbing to 43.5 points at most books.

Series history

Minnesota owns a 39-26-3 all-time advantage over Indiana in the series and the Gophers are currently riding a three-game winning streak over the Hoosiers. The two schools rarely meet under the conference’s current divisional format, having played just twice since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

Minnesota won 38-31 in Minneapolis when the two schools last played in 2018 and the Gophers won in Bloomington in 2013, when former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman infamously bobbled a backwards pass from Nate Sudfeld in the red zone on Indiana’s final possession, didn’t pursue what proved to be a fumble, the Gophers recovered and Minnesota escaped town with a 42-39 win amid a season in which Indiana finished 5-7.