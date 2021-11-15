Former Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 10 roundup

We’re here to keep you updated on how all of the former Hoosiers in the pros performed over the weekend.

Here’s how alumni of the Indiana football program performed in the NFL in Week 9. They’re listed in alphabetical order by team name.

OT Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons

Spriggs played 16 offensive snaps in the Falcons’ 43-3 loss to the Cowboys, which was his second-most of the season.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Thomas played a season-high 57 offensive snaps in the Panthers’ 34-10 win over the Cardinals. Thomas wasn’t targeted in the win.

S Jamar Johnson, Denver Broncos

Johnson was inactive for the 10th week in a row.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

After missing four games with a hamstring injury, Coleman returned to the field and played 17 offensive snaps, which tied his season high. In the Jets’ 45-17 loss to the Bills, he rushed four times for 29 yards and he caught two passes for four yards.

OG Dan Feeney, New York Jets

Feeney played a season-high two offensive snaps on Sunday.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

In the Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Broncos, Howard played a position-high 24 offensive snaps, ahead of Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, who each played 20. Howard rushed 12 times for 83 yards.

QB Nate Sudfeld, San Francisco 49ers

Sudfeld didn’t see any action in Week 10.

OT Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Roger Saffold played all 60 of the Titans’ offensive snaps in their 23-21 win over the Saints.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

For the second week in a row, Westbrook-Ikhine played 22 offensive snaps in a Titans victory. He was targeted once and he hauled in a 10-yard reception.