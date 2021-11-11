Weekly News Roundup 11/11

Big week for Hoosier nation as the men’s and women’s basketball teams began their 2021 seasons with wins. The women’s team won in much more convincing fashion and also saw Grace Berger reach an impressive individual milestone. The men’s soccer won a dramatic overtime game in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament and made an appearance on ESPN’s top plays. As mentioned in the game preview, the football team welcomes Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle back to practice, though it’s unclear who will start Saturday. All that and more below.
Basketball
Indiana women beat Butler 86-63 to open season
Grace Berger becomes 29th player in team history to reach 1000 points
IDS Column: Butler made a bad decision in their game plan against IU
IDS Column: Men’s basketball weaknesses clear in victory over Eastern Michigan
Men’s team holds on in close game to get Woodson’s first victory
Indy Star Column: 3 reasons IU let Eastern Michigan hang around
Football
IDS Column: Is Indiana better than 2-7?
Donaven McCulley takes a beating in loss to Michigan
Nick Sheridan balancing three quarterbacks
Indiana’s receivers have struggled all season
Tom Allen still pushing for strong finish
Everything Else
Indiana runner named Big Ten Cross Country Freshman of the Year
Cross Country ends regular season with Hoosier Invitational
Volleyball goes 0-2 against Northwestern, Iowa
Two men’s swimmers receive Big Ten Awards
Field Hockey ends season with loss to Rutgers
Two field hockey players receive Big Ten honors
Wrestling preps for Appalachian Invitational
Men’s tennis ends preseason with individual tournament
Men’s soccer wins thriller in Big Ten semis
95' | Not just 1, or 2, or 3, BUT 4!@roman_413 | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/KwuGE6oTHh— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) November 10, 2021
