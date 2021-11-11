Weekly News Roundup 11/11

Big week for Hoosier nation as the men’s and women’s basketball teams began their 2021 seasons with wins. The women’s team won in much more convincing fashion and also saw Grace Berger reach an impressive individual milestone. The men’s soccer won a dramatic overtime game in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament and made an appearance on ESPN’s top plays. As mentioned in the game preview, the football team welcomes Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle back to practice, though it’s unclear who will start Saturday. All that and more below.

Basketball

Indiana women beat Butler 86-63 to open season

Grace Berger becomes 29th player in team history to reach 1000 points

IDS Column: Butler made a bad decision in their game plan against IU

IDS Column: Men’s basketball weaknesses clear in victory over Eastern Michigan

Men’s team holds on in close game to get Woodson’s first victory

Indy Star Column: 3 reasons IU let Eastern Michigan hang around

Football

IDS Column: Is Indiana better than 2-7?

Donaven McCulley takes a beating in loss to Michigan

Nick Sheridan balancing three quarterbacks

Indiana’s receivers have struggled all season

Tom Allen still pushing for strong finish

Everything Else

Indiana runner named Big Ten Cross Country Freshman of the Year

Cross Country ends regular season with Hoosier Invitational

Volleyball goes 0-2 against Northwestern, Iowa

Two men’s swimmers receive Big Ten Awards

Field Hockey ends season with loss to Rutgers

Two field hockey players receive Big Ten honors

Wrestling preps for Appalachian Invitational

Men’s tennis ends preseason with individual tournament

Men’s soccer wins thriller in Big Ten semis