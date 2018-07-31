Player efficiency Ratings from last season

There's nothing much else going on here, and I had a spare bit of time, so I ran the old player efficiency ratings one last time. The what and why can be found here, but my efficiency stats, in a nutshell, try to value each players' contributions (points, rebounds, assists, etc.) and efficiency (how many missed shots, turnovers, etc.). I calculate both per-game and per-possession rankings by taking the box scores from Big Ten teams' regular-season conference games and running them through my player efficiency ratings to determine the individual worth of 157 players. For the findings below, I trimmed anyone who played less than 10 possessions per game (like say, Clifton Moore or Ben Carter) or anyone who played less than four games (like Reggie Lynch or De'Ron Davis), to eliminate outliers. So that has cut the number of players listed below down to a "tidy" 139. The full worksheet can be found here. I included the standings and John Gasaway's efficiency margins for each team, along with some commentary about how each club looks going into next fall.





1. Michigan State (16-2, +0.16 Efficiency Margin)



I hesitate to project the Sparties as repeat conference winners, but they do return three starters, two of the best players at their positions, and some key bench pieces from a 16-2 Big Ten finish, and add a top ten-ish nationally ranked recrutiing class. There will be a little drop, but the effectiveness of Miles Bridges (although not Jaren Jackson) was softened by his ability to hit threes. Last season, the both often were moved out of the paint on offense to provide spacing. And despite his difficult relationship with Izzo, one returning starter who didn't move outside was Nick Ward, and he should be a load in the paint yet again. Cassius Winston posted some pretty great numbers as a sophomore point, and Josh Langford looked like an all-conference wing at times (albeit less so in-conference). Throw in occasional starters like Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins, promising sophomore big man Xavier Tillman, and a plethora of rangy four-star freshmen, and it's hard to think the Sparties will drop too far.



Bridges, Miles 0.3968 5SF

Jackson, Jaren 0.6238 1C

Winston, Cassius 0.5021 1PG

Ward, Nick 0.5878 1PF

Langford, Joshua 0.2189 11SG

McQuiad, Matt 0.2164

Goins, Kenny 0.3761

Schilling, Gavin 0.4749

Nairn, Lourawls 0.2536

Tillman, Xavier 0.4139



2. Purdue (15-3, +0.16 EM)



The Boilers had a great year, until Isaac Haas broke his arm in the NCAA tourney. WHo knows how far they would've gone had that not happened. I was particularly impressed in these numbers by Vince Edwards (who was actually the most productive per game), Carsen Edwards, and Dakota Mathias. (Checks quickly... ah. They'd have met Villanova in the Elite Eight. Ok.) Also, my ratings make Nojel Eastern's decision to feel out the NBA draft seem not so irrational. His ratings slot neatly between Abdur-Rahkman and Vic Law, and was the best posted by a reserve (non-big) last season. Haarms and even Cline also seem ready to start, and I'm only predicting a significant drop in the standings due to how much experience was lost, and the recruiting class seems like it'll take a year or so to really get their feet set. That was just an incredible amount of efficiency to surround Haas with, and with usage, to boot. It'll be hard to replace, although Carsen Edwards should be great fun to watch.



Edwards, Carsen 0.4678 1SG

Haas, Isaac 0.4918 5C

Edwards, Vincent 0.4313 6PF

Mathias, Dakota 0.4094 4SF

Thompson, PJ 0.2004 13PG

Haarms, Matt 0.4001

Cline, Ryan 0.2685

Eastern, Nojel 0.3569

Eifert, Grady 0.2969





3. Ohio State (15-3, +0.14 EM)



The Buckeyes surprising performance ws keyed by the sudden fulfillment of all of Keita Bates-Diop's potential, which was additionally unexpected due to his return from a season-ending injury the previous year. However, Jae'Sean Tate also stepped up in a way that I thought possible but hadn't truly expected. They'll be missed, as will Kam Williams and Andrew Dakich - if only for the sheer number of minutes they all played. It's for that reason that this might be a bubble team next year, even though Kaleb Wesson had a great freshman season and there's some intriguing recruits coming in. There's not a lot of evidence here to suggest that the returnees will have the opportunity to make big leaps in *both* efficiency and usage, so the onus will be primarily on the newcomers for a repeat performance.



Bates-Diop, Keita 0.5286 3PF

Tate, Jae'Sean 0.4472 1SF

Jackson, CJ 0.3521 7PG

Wesson, Kaleb 0.5518 3C

Williams, Kam 0.2668 10SG

Potter, Micah 0.3881

Wesson, Andre 0.1815

Dakich, Andrew 0.2653

Jallow, Musa 0.1987

Young, Kyle 0.2742





4. Michigan (13-5, +0.08 EM)



The Wolverines had a pretty decent year, but a fantastic March. The run to the national championship game, keyed by the spectacular buzzer-beater by Jordan Poole in the second round, left the Wolverines as the top seed standing in the chaotic half of the bracket. They ground their opponents down primarily with defense, and most of the key pieces of that defense return. Simpson, Matthews, and Livers return to their starting spots (although Duncan Robinson got starting minutes off the bench) while Jon Teske and Poole look ready to start. Even better, John Beilien brought in a great recruiting class, so we may see a repeat of the 2014 Big Ten season, where an arguably less-talented Wolverine squad builds on the previous team's national title-game run to unexpectedly run away with the regular conference crown.



Wagner, Moritz 0.4382 8C

Abdur-Rahkman, M.A. 0.3589 4SG

Matthews, Charles 0.2945 9SF

Simpson, Zavier 0.3762 4PG

Robinson, Duncan 0.2615

Poole, Jordan 0.3327

Livers, Isaiah 0.2353 14PF

Teske, Jon 0.4674

Simmons, Jaaron 0.3277

Brooks, Eli 0.2649



5. Nebraska (13-5, +0.06 EM)



Expectations for a team that finished 13-5 in conference and returns four starters should be pretty high. When James Palmer Jr. and Chris Copeland decided to pull their names from the draft, the Huskers instantly became a title contender. I'm not sure who's the fifth starter, outside of the criminally underappreciated Isaiah Roby and long-time mainstay point guard Glenn Watson. More concerning, Tim Miles doesn't have a lot of depth on this squad and only added a couple of three star wings for next season. Also, the 13-5 finish looks like it had a lot more to do with a favorable schedule than anything else. Their best road win last season was probably Wisconsin. With the amount of roster churn and a likely tougher schedule, I could see this team repeating their 13-5 record at best, even if they posted a significantly better efficiency margin .



Palmer, James 0.4149 2SF

Copeland, Isaac 0.3827 9C

Watson, Glynn 0.2831 8PG

Roby, Isaiah 0.5127 4PF

Gill, Anton 0.1452

Tshimanga. Jordy 0.3218

Taylor, Evan 0.2806 8SG

Allen, Thomas 0.0909

Okeke, Duby 0.3602

Borchardt, Tanner 0.1942





6. Penn State (9-9, +0.04 EM)



The really big surprise here for me was Jamari Wheeler. In the box scores, I largely saw him getting some minutes but not contributing much at all. However, it turns out he was also not doing making too many mistakes, either, and thus posted a pretty great per-possession rating off the bench (very narrowly trailing Jordan Poole and Nojel Eastern for the top rating by a non-big). Tony Carr and Shep Garner had significantly worse ratings than I expected, which makes sense, given the burden they had for the offense. But Josh Reaves was incredible, when he wasn't injured. The reigning NIT champs will have a shot to jump up to the Big Dance, but they'll have to overcome the personnel losses and ensure the return of Mike Watkins. With Watkins, Reaves, Wheeler, Lamar Stevens, and the surprise of the NIT, forward John Harrar (who played too few minutes to qualify in these rankings, but did very little in the minutes he had in the regular season), a surprise run is possible. There's just too many variables for me to put money on it.



Carr, Tony 0.3798 3PG

Stevens, Lamar 0.3166 11PF

Watkins, Mike 0.5431 4C

Garner, Shep 0.1896 13SG

Reaves, Josh 0.4146 3SF

Bostick, Nazeer 0.2001

Moore, Julian 0.3109

Wheeler, Jamari 0.3322



7. Indiana (9-9, +0.01 EM)



I like the Hoosiers' chances for a conference title next season, in that they exist at all. I'll be a bit surprised if they actually win the regular season, as a lot of their talent is very young, the center and point guard positions are quite uncertain. De'Ron Davis only played three games, but had a very passable 0.4449 per-possession rating, just ahead of Moritz Wagner. Robert Johnson didn't have a great senior season, but it was way better than Josh Newkirk, who posted the worst rating among starting point guards before getting benched in favor of Devonte Green. Some of the highlights for the coming year, though, are that Juwan Morgan is a legit B1G POY candidate, Green showed he has the chops to be a solid point, and Justin Smith's per-possession mark was fairly similar to Troy Williams' freshman season. And then, of course, there's the new recruits.



Morgan, Juwan 0.5369 2PF

Johnson, Robert 0.3031 6SG

Smith, Justin 0.3005

Green, Devonte 0.2921

Newkirk, Josh 0.2001 14PG

McSwain, Fred 0.3822 10C

Hartman, Colin 0.3347

Durham, Alijami 0.1739

McRoberts, Zach 0.2537 11SF



8. Maryland (8-10, -0.03 EM)



Anthony Cowan is much more impressive in my statistics than I thought he would be, and seems like the conference's top returning point guard. The numbers below don't include Ivan Bender or Justin Jackson, who didn't play enough games to qualify (4), but Jackson posted a .3909 rating in his two games. That would've been good enough to rank him 30th overall, just behind Miles Bridges. Big loss there, along with Huerter. Still, Bruno Fernando's return from the NBA draft and possibly the B1G's best recruiting class should keep this squad in contention for the NCAA tourney. Of note, Darryl Morsell's ratings don't look great for a wing per-possession, but he got force-fed a ton of minutes once Jackson went down. Morsell might see a bit less time but should be more efficient next season.





Cowan, Anthony 0.4463 2PG

Huerter, Kevin 0.3618 3SG

Fernando, Bruno 0.4219 7PF

Morsell, Darryl 0.2629 10SF

Cekovsky, Michael 0.3377 11C

Wiley, Dion 0.1466

Nickens, Jared 0.1253

Tomaic, Joshua 0.2775



9. Wisconsin (7-11, -0.06 EM)



Ethan Happ is likely the best returner player in the Big Ten, and the Badgers return almost everyone else and add two impact guards who missed most the conference season. Frosh Kobe King looked like an impact player, and D'Mitrick Trice was full-time starter this season before injuries cut their seasons short. Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl logged too many minutes in the backcourt as a result, and having a full backcourt with players with an actual full year of experience should provide a major boost. Outside of Happ, forward Khalil Iverson was pretty decent, and Charles Thomas was probably the best big man off the bench. Frontcourt depth is a bit of a concern, but freshmen like Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers are likely to show improvement next season.



Happ, Ethan 0.5821 2C

Davsion, Brad 0.2571 11PG

Pritzl, Brevin 0.2746 9SG

Iverson, Khalil 0.3381 8SF

Reuvers, Nate 0.2621 12PF

Ford, Aleem 0.1723

Van Vliet, Andy 0.2419

Thomas, Charles 0.2899

Illikainen, Alex 0.1771

Moesch, Aaron 0.2249

Schlundt. TJ 0.1263





10. Northwestern (6-12, -0.05 EM)



In a long history, filled with disappointment, the Wildcats managed one of their most disappointing seasons ever. Aaron Falzon and Bryant McIntosh struggled with injuries, the defense took a significant step back, and leading scorer Scottie Lindsey seemingly refused to do anything but take long jumpers. Even so, when they beat Michigan at home, NU had a 6-6 conference record (15-10 overall) and seemed to poised to finish strong. They had five games against teams that finished below .500 in conference play, and a home game against Michigan State. They lost all six games. With a Big Ten Tourney opening round loss to Penn State, they finished below .500 when another 20+ win season and NCAA appearance seemed like they were in sight. It's hard to look at that finish, the roster turnover, and be optimistic. Still, the best two players (Law & Pardon) return, Gaines was fine for a freshman guard, and there's a good mix of transfers and recruits on board. I'm a little leery of the backcourt situation, though, especially since incoming recruit Jordan Lathon wasn't accepted, and so I'm placing them in-between the post-season and no post-season teams as a compromise.



Lindsey, Scottie 0.2079 12SG

Law, Vic 0.3566 6C

Pardon, Derek 0.4904 7SF

McIntosh, Bryant 0.2635 10PG

Skelly, Gavin 0.2363 13PF

Falzon, Aaron 0.2007

Brown, Isiah 0.2751

Gaines, Anthony 0.2582

Ash, Jordan 0.1126

Benson, Barret 0.3293



11. Illinois (4-14, -0.07 EM)



What can be said? Rutgers' trouncing of the Illini in the Big Ten Tourney was the rotten cherry atop a terrible season.

Normally, heavy roster turnover would be seen as a bad thing, but in this case it might not matter much. Kipper Nichols and Trent Frazier provide some reason for optimism, as does a solid recruiting class (Ayo Dosunmu should be a big splash frosh, and Juco point Andre Feliz looks to be an underappreciated pickup). However, they're going to be weak in the paint this season, and that was a big reason for last year's troubles as well. Even worse, there are questions as to whether expected freshman starter Samba Kane will even make it onto campus this year. Coach Underwood did go out and get grad transfer Adonis De La Rosa who was fairly impressive at center for Kent State last season. Also, for as much flack as the non-Frazier newcomers got last season, Da'Monte Williams was not terrible. His numbers, although not great, post nicely between starters Isaiah Livers and Amir Coffey. I don't think there's any hope of a postseason in 2019, but they've got a good shot of staying above Rutgers this next year.



Black, Leron 0.3764 8PF

Frazier, Trent 0.3153 5SG

Nichols, Kipper 0.3803

Finke, Michael 0.2276 13C

Alstork, Matt 0.2506 12SF

Jordan, Aaron 0.2618 9PG

Lucas, Te'Jon 0.2694

Eboigbodin, Greg 0.3358

Smith, Mark 0.1423

Williams, Da'Monte 0.2461



12. Iowa (4-14, -0.10 EM)



The Hawkeyes will return their top 9 players! I'd say that's an unqualified good thing, but there's several factors that keep me from expecting too much improvement here. The first is that it seems that Fran McCaffrey knew who his best and worst players were, and limited the minutes of the now-departed Ellingson, Wagner, and Uhl. The second is that aside from Garza and Nunge, this squad was compromised entirely of veterans who only had lost Peter Jok the previous year's roster and backslid tremendously to an atrocious 4-14. Really, this team was arguably only better than Rutgers and maybe Minnesota. Finally, the incoming recruits consist of shooter Joe Weiskamp and the coach's redshirted son, Connor, who didn't exactly look like a defensive stopper in his 53 minutes last season. Weiskamp and young McCaffrey seem like fine bench depth, but for this club to move up the standings significantly, guys like Bohannon and Cook are going to have to contribute as much to the defense as they do to the offense.



Cook, Tyler 0.3447 9PF

Bohannon, Jordan 0.3703 5PG

Garza, Luke 0.4531 7C

Moss. Isaiah 0.2811 7SG

Pemsl, Cordell 0.2884

Baer, Nicholas 0.3845 6SF

Nunge, Jack 0.3332

Dailey, Maishe 0.1894

Kriener, Ryan 0.3823

Ellingson, Brady 0.1871

Wagner, Ahmad 0.1771





13. Minnesota (4-14, -0.13 EM)



Reggie Lynch's numbers in just 3 games were pretty amazing. At .5539 per-possession and 29/pg, he had a shot at being the conference's most productive player. I can see why young Pitino kept him around, despite the looming trial. Without Lynch, and with back-up Eric Curry sidelined for the year, the Gophers got destroyed in conference play, despite looking like one of the best bets for a NCAA tourney berth in first half of the season. Amir Coffey only played 5 games, and pretty much everyone not named Nate Mason or Jordan Murphy had a disappointing year. If Coffey and Curry can return healthy, Murphy might have enough help to make it back to the postseason.Pitino added a nice grad transfer in Brock Stull, and Isaiah Washington showed enough ability to make plays that he should be a day one starter. But there's more question marks here than other clubs have.



Mason, Nate 0.3682 6PG

Murphy, Jordan 0.4463 5PF

Coffey, Amir 0.2464 13SF

McBrayer, Dupree 0.2211 10SG

Washington, Isaiah 0.3076

Harris, Jamir 0.0861

Fitzgerald, Davonte 0.2274

Hurt, Michael 0.1827

Konate, Bakary 0.2821 12C

Diedhou, Gaston 0.1269



14. Rutgers (3-15, -0.18 EM)



Maybe there's some hope? Rutgers' disappointing season took a nice uptick in the Big Ten Tourney as they picked up wins against Minnesota and Indiana, and they gave Purdue a scare late before finally relenting. Although Corey Sanders and Deshawn Freeman both move on, some of the better per-possession players return (Omoruyi, Doorson) and although Geo Baker and Issa Thiam didn't achieve good per-possession ratings, they are now experienced starters and shooters who can space the floor for others. Coach Pikiell also brings in a lot of talented wings, but I think they've still got a pretty good shot at the basement due to questions about point guard play. I honestly don't know who he can put in as lead guard. Hopefully he does.



Sanders, Corey 0.2509 12PG

Freeman, Deshawn 0.3398 10PF

Baker, Geo 0.1564 14SG

Omoruyi, Eugene 0.3592

Williams, Mike 0.2525

Thiam, Issa 0.1751 14SF

Doucoure, Mamadou 0.1914 14C

Bullock, Matt 0.2072

Sa, Candido 0.2552

Doorson, Shaquille 0.3314

Dadika, Jake 0.1448

Mensah, Souf 0.0945







