Indiana football early signing period: Hoosiers pick up another in-state star in Cameron Williams

Tom Allen seems to have a knack for bringing in talent. He added his third four-star signee to the class of 2019 on Wednesday when outside linebacker Cameron Williams announced that he’ll be a Hoosier.

Williams comes to Bloomington as the seventh highest-rated recruit since 247 Sports began rating high school players, just behind his new classmate Beau Robbins. He chose IU over offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Arizona, and Boston College among others. This addition also gives IU three of 247’s top five recruits from the state of Indiana.

The Andrean HS product kept his recruitment open all the way up until Wednesday. Just days ago he took an official visit to Purdue before announcing his decision by signing his National Letter of Intent.

As a junior Williams stuffed the stat sheet. He made 65 tackles and racked up 15 sacks in just 11 games. That sack total unsurprisingly led the state. He also recovered a fumble and blocked a punt. His numbers weren’t quite as impressive as a senior, but they were still respectable. His tackle took a slight dip to 59 and he made just two sacks, but he did force two fumbles and pick off two passes as well. He returned one of those for a touchdown.

Hoosier fans have to be licking their chops at the potential of having Robbins and Williams anchor the defense in the future. This a huge pickup for the cream and crimson.