Indiana football early signing period: Another big-bodied receiver joins the program

Three-star wideout Jordan Jakes will be a Hoosier after playing his senior season at powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

By Auston Matricardi
Originally from Georgia, Jakes chose Indiana over 17 other offers, including two in his home state.
@iamjordanjakes

There will be another new face in the IU receivers room this summer as Jordan Jakes signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

The 6’5” receiver from Stockbridge, Georgia gives the Hoosiers yet another big-bodied target on the outside as they already have the likes of Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale on the roster. Perhaps the three-star recruit can learn a thing or two from those guys.

Jakes chose IU over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, and Georgia Tech among others. He played his senior season at St. Frances Academy in Maryland.

