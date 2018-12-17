Indiana moves up to 22nd in the latest AP Top 25 poll

After breaking into the AP top 25 last week for the first time in almost two years, Indiana remains in the rankings this week. The Hoosiers moved up to 22nd after their 71-68 victory over Butler.

With a 9-2 record and four straight wins by a combined total of 8 points, Indiana is quickly developing a reputation for closing out close victories. They’ll need to continue this mentality with the bulk of Big Ten play around the corner. Once again the conference was represented well in the Top 25 poll, including two top-10 teams in Michigan (4th) and MSU (10th). Ohio State and Wisconsin remained at 15th and 16th, respectively, when Iowa came in right below the Hoosiers at 23rd, and Nebraska entered the poll at 25th. Maryland finished just outside the top-25 as well, in 27th.

Overall, Kansas remained at #1 this week, followed by Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, and Virginia rounding out the top five.

Indiana also is the first team outside the top 25 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Next on Indiana’s schedule are two buy games at Assembly Hall: Central Arkansas on Dec. 19, and Jacksonville on Dec. 22. Then the Hoosiers have a 12-day holiday break before starting up Big Ten play again against Illinois on January 3rd.